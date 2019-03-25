You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC's Bank of Singapore hires veteran banker as market head for Greater China

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 10:58 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BANK of Singapore (BOS), a private banking subsidiary of OCBC Bank, has hired veteran banker Richard Hu as its market head for Greater China. 

Mr Hu - who is joining the Greater China team based in Hong Kong - has more than 20 years of experience in the region, and will lead a team of relationship managers in developing and strengthening client relationships, as well as growing new capabilities, BOS said. 

He reports directly to Derrick Tan, chief executive of BOS's Hong Kong branch, and global market head for Greater China and North Asia.

The bank added that the region is of "strategic importance", with assets under management from the Greater China region posting the highest growth among BOS's core markets in 2018.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BOS also noted that following research by data company Wealth-X, China has the second-largest high net worth individual population in the world in 2018, with close to 1.9 million individuals. It also recorded a 3.9 per cent increase, almost two times higher than the world average of 1.9 per cent, despite its volatile stock market performance last year.

Mr Hu joins the bank from Avenue Asset Management, which he started in 2016. In his role as managing director and founding partner, he built up a team and started a venture capital fund, a real estate fund and a fixed income fund, BOS said.

Prior to that, he was the group head of the Greater China market at Julius Baer, and the business head of North Asia and market head for China and Taiwan onshore and offshore team at HSBC Private Bank. He also honed his expertise at Credit Suisse, UBS Wealth Management and Citi Private Bank where he held key leadership positions in the Greater China region, added BOS. 

Mr Hu holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science from the St John University in the US. 

His appointment comes after BOS announced three senior hires in the Greater China region last year, including market heads Phonda Chan and Anne Song, as well as head of risk, Jacqueline Lee.

Said Mr Tan: "Our clients value on-the-ground, local experience, so we bear this in mind as one of our hiring principles. Richard is definitely an asset to the team in this regard. With his solid track record and depth of experience built over decades working in the region, he inspires trust and confidence – two essential elements in private banking. His contributions will certainly be invaluable as we seek to further entrench our position in Greater China."

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Sino Grandness, ASTI Holdings, New Silkroutes

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening