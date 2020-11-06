OCBC's Q3 profit beats estimates; bank loans under moratorium fall

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
OCBC does not expect a fresh wave of loan moratorium requests amid the extension of targeted debt holidays in Singapore, even as it continues to chalk up provisions to buffer against bad loans.
Across the group, loans under moratorium have come down significantly from the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes