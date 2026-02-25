Ocean Network Express appoints new CEO

Till Ole Barrelet will assume role on Jul 1, takes on position of chief executive officer-designate on May 1

Till Ole Barrelet brings over 20 years of maritime and logistics experience to the role, says ONE. PHOTO: EMIRATES SHIPPING LINE

[SINGAPORE] Maritime transport company Ocean Network Express (ONE) on Wednesday (Feb 25) said that Till Ole Barrelet will be joining the company as its new chief executive officer.

He will succeed Jeremy Nixon as CEO on Jul 1, and Nixon will transition to the role of senior advisor at the organisation.

The change marks an end to Nixon’s eight-year run as the head of ONE, where he was responsible for transforming legacy Japanese carriers – K Line, MOL, and NYK – into a unified global container shipping company.

Barrelet, currently the CEO of Emirates Shipping Line, will take on the position of CEO-designate at ONE on May 1.

He brings over 20 years of maritime and logistics experience to the role, ONE said in its press release. The company added that Barrelet has expertise in ship owning, financing, container shipping and trade development across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

As part of ONE’s next phase of growth, it will transition to a new executive management team structure comprising the CEO and seven representatives from across all divisions, the company said.

The new executive management team, together with a further six regional leaders, will report into the CEO, to “facilitate closer collaboration” across the company’s “global matrix structure”.