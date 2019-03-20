You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oceanus Group buys majority stake in video marketing firm AP Media

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 8:59 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ABALONE producer Oceanus Group, through its subsidiary Oceanus Investment Holdings (OIH), has completed the purchase of a 51 per cent stake in AP Media, a video marketing firm.

This was for around S$400,000 in cash, funded by the group’s internal resources, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday night.

Oceanus Group said the acquisition is aligned with its business plans to further bolster its marketing capabilities. This would not only benefit its fast-moving consumer goods segment, but also contribute to overall profitability from third-party marketing, media and consulting services, it added.

The purchase consideration took into account the operating track record and future potential of AP Media, and was arrived at on a willing buyer willing seller basis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Former sole owner of AP Media, Tan Guan Cheong, who now holds 49 per cent of its remaining shares, is not related to any of Oceanus’ directors, chief executive officer, controlling shareholders or their respective associates.

The acquisition was conditional upon Mr Tan transferring his entire stake in Malaysia-incorporated AP 360 Marketing to AP Media, and Mr Kee Wei Kai transferring the 49 per cent stake in Capy Comm to the same. AP Media now fully owns Capy Comm, Oceanus Group’s marketing and media consulting subsidiary which it incorporated in Feb 2018. Oceanus Group's 51 per cent stake in Capy Comm remains unchanged.

In a separate bourse filing on Tuesday, Oceanus Group said that it has struck off a wholly-owned dormant subsidiary Oceanus Australia Abalone World, after it completed settlement terms. The subsidiary was formerly known as BNY Abalone World Factory Outlet.

Oceanus Group added that the strike-off is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Oceanus Group shares traded flat at S$0.003 apiece on Tuesday. 

Companies & Markets

Oxley terminates S$950m sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

InstaReM nabs US$41m in Series C funding

There're gains to be had from a strong board-activist partnership

Best World appoints PwC as independent reviewer

SE-Asian firms' divestment intent near record levels: poll

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

Mar 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Best World, Anchun

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening