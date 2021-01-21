You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oceanus Group responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 6:22 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SEAFOOD supplier Oceanus Group has said that it is not aware of any information concerning the company that might explain the unusual trading activity in its counter on Thursday.

Its shares surged 8.2 per cent to a record high of 5.3 Singapore cents just 36 minutes after market opened, more than double the 2.6 cents last month. By mid-afternoon, it had became the top traded share by volume, prompting queries from the Singapore Exchange.

At the close of trading, Oceanus shares had fallen to 4.7 Singapore cents, which is 0.2 Singapore cents or 4.1 per cent lower than the previous day.

Even so, more than 583.5 million shares worth S$29.36 million had changed hands, cementing its spot as the top traded share on Thursday.

Asked if the company is aware of any other possible explanation for the trading, Oceanus said: "The company is aware that a stockbroking firm commenced coverage on the company on Jan 20, 2021 through an internal non-rated report, which is available to clients of that stockbroking firm."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This could refer to a report on Wednesday by UOB Kay Hian, which highlighted the "strong turnaround" that Oceanus had undergone since chief executive Peter Koh took over in December 2014.

"From the brink of bankruptcy, Oceanus has successfully cleaned up its business since 2017, and grown its revenue manifold from 2018-20," UOB Kay Hian analysts wrote.

The report added its recent setting up of Season Global, the company's distribution business, would enable Oceanus to "penetrate China and deliver exponential growth", while its expansion into high-tech farming would help it build regional presence.

In its response to SGX, Oceanus also confirmed it is in compliance with mainboard listing rules.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Kimly unit enters into joint venture to run coffeeshop at Hougang

Frasers Property first SGX-listed property firm to commit to net-zero carbon by 2050

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Cromwell E-Reit prices 200m euro notes due in 2025 at 2.125%

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 06:08 PM
Stocks

Biden's swearing-in lifts regional indexes; STI breaches 3,000-mark

GLOBAL equity markets cheered the swearing-in of US President Joe Biden, as many key regional indexes ended trading...

Jan 21, 2021 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly unit enters into joint venture to run coffeeshop at Hougang

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Kimly Makan...

Jan 21, 2021 05:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property first SGX-listed property firm to commit to net-zero carbon by 2050

FRASERS Property will be the first Singapore-listed real estate firm to set a net-zero carbon commitment, with an...

Jan 21, 2021 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.74...

Jan 21, 2021 05:01 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks extend gains on Biden bounce

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading onThursday, extending a bounce on the back of Joe Biden...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for