You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oceanus non-executive, non-independent director disqualified

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 10:22 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

OCEANUS Group's non-executive and non-independent director Jason Aleksander Kardachi has been disqualified from acting as a director for five years from Jan 8, 2018, but is applying for leave to do so nonetheless, the company said on Friday.

On Dec 26, Oceanus received a letter from Mr Kardachi informing them that pursuant to Section 155A(1) of the Companies Act, he was disqualified from acting as a director for the stated period, as he had been a director of at least three companies that were struck off the register within five years.

In the letter, Mr Kardachi explained that his directorships in those companies "were incidental to his job as an insolvency practitioner and do not suggest his lack of ability, integrity or competence to act as a director of a company", that he does not fall within the profile of errant directors that the law targets, and that "his disqualification will not serve the purpose of protecting the public".

On Oct 18, Mr Kardachi had applied to the Court for leave to act as a director or to take part in or be concerned in the management of companies during the period of disqualification. The hearing for this leave application is fixed on Jan 25,  2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oceanus, which is on the Singapore Exchange watch list, said that it will make further announcements to update its shareholders on any material developments regarding this matter, as and when appropriate.

Companies & Markets

Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons

Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer

Acromec full-year loss widens with audited results

Yanlord Land unit acquires Hangzhou firms

LionGold to receive investment, relieving debt burden

Keppel bags residential site in Chengdu Tianfu area for 889.7 million yuan

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc73dwwkfee9v9pf4hnpx_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

doc73e0se1mwi11ji3ovp02_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening