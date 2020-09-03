Oceanus sees active trading after Yaacob Ibrahim joins board

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
HEAVY volumes of watch-listed Oceanus Group shares changed hands on Wednesday morning after the abalone producer announced late on Tuesday that it had appointed former minister Yaacob Ibrahim as an independent director.
The counter was the most actively traded by volume...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes