You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OEL obtains S$1.2m loan from controlling shareholder

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 9:26 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

OEL (Holdings) Limited on Thursday said it has entered into a loan agreement with controlling shareholder Zhang Jian for an interest-free loan of about S$1.2 million.

The Catalist-listed property management group will use the loan to repay an existing bank loan, partially repay an existing director loan, and for working capital purposes.

The loan is to be fully repaid 399 days from the date of disbursement.

As at Thursday, Dr Zhang holds a 20.7 per cent stake in the company’s entire issued share capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His loan to OEL is considered an interested person transaction. However, shareholders' approval is not required because the value of the transaction is zero, given that the loan is interest-free.

SEE ALSO

OEL controlling shareholder sells off 29.6% interest for S$6.04m

The company’s audit committee is also of the view that the transaction is not prejudicial to the company’s interests and its minority shareholders.

OEL shares were trading at 2.5 Singapore cents as at 9.15am on Friday, up 0.1 cent or 4.2 per cent. 

Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme

Sabana Reit posts Q4 DPU of 0.77 S cent

Koh Bros Q4 net profit up 29% to S$2.4m

Lian Beng plans to sell stake in asphalt premix maker for S$9.4m

StarHub, M1 join forces to vie for Singapore 5G network licence

SGX invests 186m euros in index firm; Q2 net profit up 3%

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.48...

Jan 24, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Starhub, SGX, UOL, CDLHT, ARA H-Trust, Frasers Hospitality, Sabana, Koh Brothers

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday.

Jan 24, 2020 09:07 AM
Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has established an S$800 million multicurrency stapled debt issuance...

Jan 24, 2020 09:07 AM
Government & Economy

Westpac economists now see RBA delaying rate cut to April

[SYDNEY] Analysts at Westpac Banking Corp now expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates in...

Jan 24, 2020 09:04 AM
Government & Economy

Slowing contraction in Japan factory activity eases fears of recession: flash PMI

[TOKYO] Japan's factory activity contracted for a ninth straight month in January but at the slowest pace in five...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly