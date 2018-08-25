You are here
Offer for Wheelock 'fair, reasonable, but not compelling': IFA
It says that although the offer price is a 19% discount to NAV, the discount is less than its trading discount in the past year
Singapore
PRIMEPARTNERS Corporate Finance, the independent financial adviser (IFA) to the recommending directors of Wheelock Properties (Singapore), on Friday said that the financial terms of the offer to take the company private are "fair and reasonable,
