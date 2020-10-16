You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 11:03 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE voluntary cash offer for SK Jewellery Group closed on Oct 16, with the offeror receiving valid acceptances representing approximately 97.8 per cent of the total number of issued shares.

The founders of SK Jewellery, through investment holding company OroGreen Investment, had in September launched an offer of S$0.15 per share for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the Catalist-listed company to take it private.

With the close of the offer that saw valid acceptances of over 90 per cent, the offeror is entitled to and intends to compulsorily acquire all the shares of shareholders who have not accepted the offer at the same offer price.

The offeror believes that privatising the company will provide the offeror and the company with greater control and management flexibility to manage the group's business, respond to changing market conditions and optimise the use of the company's management and resources.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL expects net loss for H1 FY2021

KrisEnergy seeks permission to convene scheme meeting and moratorium extension

Singapore's Nanofilm to raise up to S$510m, largest local IPO in year

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Asean IPO volume, proceeds rebound in Q3 from previous quarter: EY

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Technology

Twitter CEO says blocking New York Post article without context was wrong

[BENGALURU] Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday his company had been wrong to block links to an...

Oct 16, 2020 10:52 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Oct 16, 2020 10:49 PM
Technology

China-owned gaming firm Playtika files confidentially for US IPO

[BENGALURU] Playtika Holding, a mobile gaming company owned by a Chinese investor group, said on Friday it has...

Oct 16, 2020 10:35 PM
Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL expects net loss for H1 FY2021

UnUsUaL said it expects to report a net loss for the first half of its financial year to September, as it was hit by...

Oct 16, 2020 10:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

OPEC+ fears second virus wave could lead to oil surplus in 2021

[MOSCOW] OPEC and its allies fear a prolonged second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and a jump in Libyan output could...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Tokyo opens Hong Kong office to attract firms to financial hub

China set to pass law protecting vital tech from US

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for