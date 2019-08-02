You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Offeree circular for offer despatched to shareholders: Hupsteel

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 10:45 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE offeree circular relating to the founding Lim family's voluntary conditional cash offer for Hupsteel has been despatched to shareholders, the steel trader said on Friday.

The circular contains the advice of the independent financial adviser Asian Corporate Advisors, as well as the recommendation of the independent directors.

In June, the Lim family launched a voluntary conditional cash offer of S$1.20 per share to delist the company from the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. The offeror, Hercules, is a bid vehicle for the consortium members.

The offer price, which is final, represents a premium of 51.9 per cent over the last transacted price of S$0.79 on June 27, being the last full market day immediately prior to the offer announcement. 

The counter closed at S$1.18 on Friday, down one cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

XMH Holdings warns it could be placed on SGX watch-list

AEI Corp warns of loss for HY19 on soft demand, depressed pricing

Hong Leong Asia ups takeover offer price for cement maker Tasek

Jardine Matheson 1H19 underlying profit down 3% to US$738m

Genting Singapore Q2 net profit falls 5% to S$168.4m

Chip Eng Seng to develop latest Adelaide site as Hyatt Regency hotel

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly