Office Expo Asia to zoom in on employee wellness, workplace design

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 6:49 PM

MORE companies are paying attention to employees' work environment, as research shows that the right workspace can promote the health and well-being of staff, in addition to boosting productivity and levels of engagement.

The upcoming Office Expo Asia (OEA) event is one that aims to address organisations' growing need for employee satisfaction, collaboration and wellness.

To be held concurrently with the Singapore Gifts & Premiums Fair and PrintPack+Sign, OEA will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo Convention Centre, from 10 to 12 July 2019.

This year's edition of OEA features a Workspace Design Showcase, a curated collection of ergonomically designed products. They include height-adjustable tables and phone booth privacy pods which are highly mobile and can be repositioned or disassembled at ease for relocation. The pods have a high acoustic rating and are fitted with motion-sensor lights, air purifiers and ionisers. Single pods offer a quiet space for important phone calls and focused work, and double pods allow for meetings and brainstorming sessions.

The event also showcases healthy snacks, innovative vending machines, gourmet coffee, cooking and baking bonding classes, air purifiers, ergonomic workstations, design and build interior designers for commercial fit-outs.

Organised by BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd, the 3-in-1 mega sourcing event is expected to welcome more than 300 exhibitors across 13 countries and regions. BizLink Exhibition Services is a subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, the events and exhibition arm of Singapore Press Holdings.

The events also offer educational content at the Branding & Marketing Design Suite where presentation of current trends, local artists' demonstrations and creative workshops offer inspiration and fresh ideas to visitors.

Admission is free and restricted to trade and corporate visitors only.

Pre-register to visit from now till 8 July 2019, 9am at any of these 3 URLs – www.officexpoasia.com/visitor-registration, www.sgpfair.com/visitor-registration or www.printpacksign.com/visitor-registration. A single badge allows access to all three concurrent events.

