You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Office furniture maker Versalink widens fiscal 2019 loss to RM7m

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 1:34 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

VERSALINK on Monday said its net loss widened to RM7.0 million (S$2.3 million) for the full year ended Feb 28, 2019, from a RM2.5 million loss the year prior.

This is on the back of lower contributions from its exports and domestic segments, the Malaysia-based office furniture maker said in a regulatory filing.

Loss per share widened to 5.17 sen, from 1.87 sen a year ago. No dividend has been declared, unchanged from a year ago. Shares in the group was trading flat at S$0.135 on Monday at 1.04pm.

The net asset value of the group stood at 40.2 sen per share, down from 45.8 sen a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the year tumbled 19 per cent to RM50.7 million, from RM62.7 million a year ago, from lower revenue from both its export and domestic segments. Export segment revenue dropped to RM30.3 million, from RM31.2 million a year ago. The domestic segment, meanwhile, dropped to RM20.4 million, from RM31.4 million a year ago.

There was also a drop in the number of tendered projects of sizeable value secured from contractors and distributors, with further impact from lower sales revenue for the group’s retail businesses.

Other items of income also fell 25.2 per cent to RM1.2 million, from 1.5 million a year ago. This was due to lower interest income and lower write-back of allowance for impairment on trade receivables. However, this was partially offset by RM500,000 of interest compensation on debt recovery of trade receivables.

Other losses widened to RM4.2 million, from RM1.9 million a year ago, from higher allowance for impairment of trade receivables of around RM3.8 million for fiscal 2019. This was partially offset by lower plant and equipment written off, amortisation and writing off of intangible assets and bad debt being written off for fiscal 2018.

The group also recorded a 16.7 per cent drop in marketing expenses to RM7.9 million, from RM9.5 million a year ago, from decreased staff costs, commission, rental of showroom, depreciation expenses and drawing and design fees. This was partially offset by an increase in consultancy fees of around RM100,000.

For the next 12 month, the group foresees its operating performance to continue being affected by "challenges and uncertainties arising from the global and Malaysia economy".

It said it will continue exploring and developing new business opportunities in Malaysia and overseas, while managing costs and maximising shareholder value.

"The group shall remain prudent in lieu of the challenging market environment to sustain business growth in both Malaysia and overseas," it added.

Companies & Markets

DBS offers digital token with increased security for corporates, SMEs

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

Coal producer Golden Energy and Resources unveils its first digital-tech innovation centre in Singapore

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Raffles Education unit to sell stake in China university operator for 420m yuan

Memories Group to issue US$3m convertible bonds to buy stake in 3 Yangon hotels, boat cruise

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

MOU signing - Nets and MPU - Apr 29.JPG
Apr 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Nets, Myanmar’s national payment network to co-develop QR code system

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening