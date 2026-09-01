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Ogilvy parent WPP to cut up to 1,000 more jobs by end-2026 in restructuring: report

The group reported better-than-expected first-half results earlier in August

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Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 02:07 PM
    • WPP has cut about 11,000 jobs since the start of 2025, taking its overall headcount to 97,388 by Jun 30, 2026, the report said.
    • WPP has cut about 11,000 jobs since the start of 2025, taking its overall headcount to 97,388 by Jun 30, 2026, the report said. PHOTO: BT FILE

    WPP is cutting up to 1,000 more jobs by end-2026 as Britain’s ‌biggest advertising group accelerates a restructuring programme under new chief Cindy Rose, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (Sep 1), citing people familiar with the matter.

    Rose in February set out her plan to return to growth in 2027 by simplifying WPP and bringing its creative agencies Ogilvy, VML and AKQA under a new “WPP Creative” umbrella to harness the power of AI after losing major clients to France’s Publicis and others.

    WPP has cut about 11,000 jobs since the start of 2025, taking its overall headcount to 97,388 by Jun 30, 2026, the report said.

    WPP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

    Earlier in August, the group reported better-than-expected first-half results and said it sold 15 non-core assets during the period, reinforcing investor confidence that Rose’s turnaround plan was taking hold.

    WPP is also looking to reduce its property portfolio, the FT report said.

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    Advertising agencies are trying to stay relevant in the world of AI, which gives clients the tools to create and manage their own campaigns. REUTERS

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