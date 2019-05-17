You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OKH Global puts 5 Pioneer Sector Lane factory on auction

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 9:48 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

PROPERTY developer OKH Global is launching a public auction to sell its property located at No 5 Pioneer Sector Lane.

The public auction will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 4 at the above address.

The property is a four-storey single-user ramp-up factory for own use, with a gross floor area of 137,542 square feet.

It has a 10-year lease term from Aug 16, 2008, and a further term of 19 years 11 months 16 days from Aug 16, 2018, subject to conditions contained in the lease documents with JTC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sale of the property is subjected to JTC Corporation and shareholders' approval.

OKH has recognised a significant impairment of S$16.4 million on the property over the last few years and may need to recognise a further loss if the property is auctioned off at a price lower than the current book value, it said.

Due to the significant losses recognised on the property, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has required that the sale be approved by shareholders.

SGX is allowing the company to seek shareholders' ratification of the proposed sale at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be convened within three months. Shareholders will also be given an independent valuation report of the property in the EGM circular.

OKH Global said it needs to expedite the sale as "any delay will incur additional months of amortisation cost and expenses which will further reduce the value of the property". 

Ratification is needed because "prospective buyers are likely to want an expeditious completion of sale and would not accept the uncertainty of prolonged approval process", the group added.

Companies & Markets

Tritech wins S$16.9m contract from LTA

Huachen Energy 'faces difficulty' paying noteholders' coupons

M1 launches prepaid eSIM card for tourists on selected iPhones

Singapore Airlines says its order for 31 Boeing 737 Max jets "intact"

ASTI, Dragon Group and Advanced Systems seek extension to hold fiscal 2018 AGMs by June 29

FCT oversubscribed placement raises S$369.6m at top end of price range

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening