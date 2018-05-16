OKP group MD, employees charged for worksite accident

OKP Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary Or Kim Peow Contractors, group managing director Or Toh Wat, and employees Allen Yee and Wong Kiew Hai have been charged for alleged offences arising from a work-site accident in July last year.

The group said it is in the process of seeking legal advice on this.

Last July, a road viaduct under construction collapsed near the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) exit to the Tampines Expressway, killing one worker and injuring 10 others. Listed home-grown engineering firm OKP Holdings had clinched the viaduct project in 2015 for S$94.6 million with the lowest bid.

The group said in a late night filing on Wednesday that its subsidiary and Mr Or have been summoned to court on May 30 for alleged breaches of the Building Control Act (BCA), as well as the Workplace Safety and Health Act (WSHA).

Under the summonses to the employees, Mr Yee and Mr Wong, who are respectively the project director and the project engineer for the project, they have also been requested to appear in court on May 30 for alleged breaches of the BCA and the WSHA. They are also seeking legal advice on this matter, OKP said.

"The board is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and wishes to reiterate the company's heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and others injured in the incident," OKP added.