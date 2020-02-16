OKP Holdings' Q4 to be in the red but expects full year to be profitable

MAINBOARD-LISTED construction company OKP Holdings expects a net loss for the group's fourth quarter ended last December, it said in a profit guidance issued on Friday.

Nonetheless, OKP "is expected to be profitable for the full financial year", according to the brief bourse filing.

More details will be made available when the results are released by Feb 29, the company said.

OKP shares closed up 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.04 per cent to S$0.195 on Friday.