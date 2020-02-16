You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OKP Holdings' Q4 to be in the red but expects full year to be profitable

Sun, Feb 16, 2020 - 4:59 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED construction company OKP Holdings expects a net loss for the group's fourth quarter ended last December, it said in a profit guidance issued on Friday.

Nonetheless, OKP "is expected to be profitable for the full financial year", according to the brief bourse filing.

More details will be made available when the results are released by Feb 29, the company said.

OKP shares closed up 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.04 per cent to S$0.195 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

SEC proposes adding more stock price information to market data feeds

SIA warns of 'significant challenges' from virus outbreak

Fair employers to get boost in govt support during Budget 2020

UK plans incentives like freeports to boost trade with non-EU markets

FCOT unit holders advised to vote for FLT merger

ThaiBev's Q1 profit improves 14%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly