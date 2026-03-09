OKP secures S$87.3 million contract for Jurong Region Line infrastructure

This raises the group’s net construction order book to S$627.2 million

The JRL project follows a series of other LTA contracts previously awarded to OKP’s subsidiaries. ILLUSTRATION: LTA

[SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed infrastructure and civil engineering company OKP announced on Monday (Mar 9) that it has secured a contract valued at about S$87.3 million from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for commuter infrastructure works along the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The 60-month project, which officially commenced on Feb 27, 2026, increases the group’s net construction order book to S$627.2 million, with projects now extending through 2031.

Under the terms of the agreement, OKP’s wholly owned subsidiary, Or Kim Peow Contractors, will manage the design and construction of both high and standard covered linkways to provide sheltered connectivity for pedestrians and commuters.

The scope of work also includes the development of cycling paths, shared paths, footpaths and associated roadworks.

Additionally, the contract covers the reconstruction, modification, or reinstatement of affected infrastructure within the project precincts, including retaining walls, drains, roads, trees and turfing.

“This project places us at the heart of Singapore’s next phase of rail expansion,” group managing director Or Toh Wat said.

“While the new MRT line will reduce travel times and improve convenience, the surrounding infrastructure is also crucial in ensuring a seamless commuting experience,” he added.

The JRL project follows a series of other LTA contracts previously awarded to OKP’s subsidiaries for the construction of cycling path networks across Singapore.

These prior engagements are a S$258.3 million contract for the east region secured in May 2025; a S$92.9 million contract for western Singapore; a S$78.3 million contract covering the central, Kallang, Bukit Merah and Bukit Timah regions; and a S$188.3 million contract for works across seven towns in the east.

Shares of OKP ended flat at S$0.76 on Friday.