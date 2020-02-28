You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OKP swings into red for Q4, posts net loss of S$1.8m

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 9:59 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

CONSTRUCTION firm OKP Holdings on Friday posted a net loss of S$1.8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, compared to a net profit of S$2.7 million in the previous year.

The net loss came as cost of sales jumped 76.1 per cent to S$20.4 million, mainly on higher costs for sub-contracting, construction materials, overheads and labour costs.

Revenue climbed 20.5 per cent to S$22.1 million from S$18.4 million previously. Loss per share was 0.57 Singapore cent versus earnings per share of 0.88 cent in Q4 2018.

For the full year, OKP registered a net loss of about S$378,000 versus a net profit of S$6.5 million in FY2018. Gross profit margin fell as a result of a more competitive pricing environment and rising manpower costs.

Meanwhile, revenue fell 10 per cent to S$81.4 million while loss per share of 0.12 cent contrasted with earnings per share of 2.10 cents in FY2018.

SEE ALSO

Kencana Agri narrows FY2019 net loss to US$12.8m

The group expects the cost of construction and other operating costs to continue rising amid a challenging operating environment and the Covid-19 outbreak. It remains cautiously optimistic, given its healthy pipeline of construction projects with an order book of S$283.1 million as at Dec 31, 2019.

Group managing director Or Toh Wat said the company will focus on diversifying its business, improving productivity through technology and upgrading its talent pool in the years ahead.

"Heading into a new decade, as we execute our strategy, we will look to widen our presence in more industry sectors and diversify our earnings through property development and other investments, for continuous business growth," he said.

The board has declared a final dividend of 0.7 cent per share, compared to final and special dividends totalling one cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

OKP shares closed down one cent or 5.3 per cent to S$0.18 on Friday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Kencana Agri narrows FY2019 net loss to US$12.8m

Higher fair value, other gains boost UOL’s FY2019 earnings

Koufu Q4 net profit falls 13.4% to S$6.5m

Hiap Hoe returns to black in Q4, posts net profit of S$16.2m

IHH Healthcare Q4 net profit falls 15%, announces strategy refresh

Yongnam Holdings FY2019 net loss widens to S$53.1m

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 09:56 PM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of coronavirus spreading worldwide as 5 countries report first cases

[GENEVA] The rapid spread of coronavirus raised fears of a pandemic on Friday, with five countries reporting their...

Feb 28, 2020 09:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Kencana Agri narrows FY2019 net loss to US$12.8m

KENCANA Agri on Friday posted a net loss of US$12.8 million for FY2019, narrowing from a loss of US$23.8 million a...

Feb 28, 2020 09:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Higher fair value, other gains boost UOL’s FY2019 earnings

HIGHER fair value and other gains boosted UOL's net profit by 14 per cent to S$478.8 million for the full year ended...

Feb 28, 2020 09:05 PM
Government & Economy

New coronavirus cluster with 4 staff infected, including 2 new cases announced

[Singapore] A NEW coronavirus cluster, the fifth here, has surfaced in Singapore, the Health Ministry said on Friday...

Feb 28, 2020 08:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Koufu Q4 net profit falls 13.4% to S$6.5m

NET profit for Koufu fell 13.4 per cent to S$6.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, the food court and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.