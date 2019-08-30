You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam adds three directors to board

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 7:32 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Olam International on Friday announced that it has appointed three new non-executive directors to its board, effective from Sept 1.

Joerg Wolle, who is regarded as independent, is the chairman of Kuehne + Nagel International AG and Klingelnberg AG. He is a director on the board of Kuehne Holding and a member of the board of trustees of Kuehne Foundation. Executive positions he has held include president and CEO of DKSH Holding, and president and CEO of Siber Hegner Holding. Dr Wolle holds a PhD in engineering.

Ajai Puri, who is also regarded as independent, is a non-executive director of Tate & Lyle PLC, Firmenich S.A. and Britannia Industries. He has served previously as an executive at The Coca Cola Company / The Minute Maid Company and Royal Numico N.V. Dr Puri holds an MBA in marketing and a PhD in food science.

Nagi Hamiyeh is regarded as non-independent, and is currently joint head of investment group and head of consumer at Temasek International. Before joining Temasek in 2005, he worked with Credit Suisse First Boston and Bain & Company. Mr Hamiyeh holds a master of science degree in civil and environmental engineering, as well as a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Olam's board chairman Lim Ah Doo said the new directors' backgrounds "will complement, augment and strengthen our board's overall skills set and stewardship effectiveness".

Said Olam group CEO Sunny Verghese: "Our new strategy involves a much greater focus on rapidly evolving consumer preferences on health and nutrition, supply chain provenance and traceable sustainability, all of which are driving a greater predisposition on the part of our end consumers towards products and ingredients that are 'right-for-me', 'right-for-the-planet' and 'right-for-the-producers'."

Mr Verghese noted that the three directors have substantive experience in food ingredients, agribusiness, logistics and Africa, which are of significant value to the new strategy.

"We look forward to working with them and leveraging their expertise, insights and counsel for the next phase of Olam's growth," he said.

Companies & Markets

Geo Energy Resources submits proposal for potential acquisition

Soilbuild Construction CEO resigns

Kitchen Culture narrows 2019 full-year loss to S$3.7m

Magnus Energy Q4 loss widens to S$16.2m

Raffles Infrastructure back in the black with 32.6m yuan FY2019 profit

ASL Marine Q4 loss deepens to S$116.6m

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

doc76vx5mnpwqp1ect4a7ei_doc6udpjel2anktnkyd9l3.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly