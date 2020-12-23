You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam expects H2 loss from impairment, but sees positive net profit for FY2020

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 8:29 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International said on Wednesday that it will report a loss for the second half of 2020, arising from an impairment on Olam Palm Gabon (OPG) but expects net profit for the full year to remain positive.

In a profit guidance announcement filed on the exchange, Olam said the group will record a one-off, non-cash and non-recurring impairment arising from a reduction in the recoverable value of the investment in OPG amounting to around US$350 million in its financial statements for H2 2020 and FY2020.

"Arising from this one-off, non-recurring and non-cash impairment on OPG, the group will report a loss in H2 2020," Olam said. "Notwithstanding the impact of this impairment, the company expects its FY2020 net profit to remain positive, underpinned by strong growth in operating performance across the rest of the portfolio."

This impairment was determined by the investments/assets' recoverable value being the higher of the value in use and fair value less costs of disposal, Olam said.

The company noted that Gabon, which is located in Africa, has been experiencing lower rainfall as well as unfavourable rainfall distribution with prolonged dry spells during the June to September period.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

To mitigate the moisture deficit risk, Olam had decided to invest in a large drip irrigation project in 2019. However, due to the impact of Covid-19, the implementation of the project has been delayed by 12-18 months with a potential adverse impact on yields and returns.

The revised cost and capital structure of OPG following this impairment will provide the project a better cost base going forward, Olam added.

The group is in the process of finalising its financial results, which will take into account the impairment assessment, while it continues to review and assess the carrying value of its assets.

The financial statements for H2 and FY2020 will be announced on Feb 26 next year.

"In the meantime, shareholders of the company should keep this disclosure in mind when dealing in the shares or other securities of the company," Olam said.

Shares of Olam International fell 2 per cent or S$0.03 on Tuesday to close at S$1.50.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 08:32 AM
Transport

UK car output down 1.4% for November, Brexit deal needed: SMMT

[LONDON] British car production fell only slightly in November but output is down by almost a third so far in 2020...

Dec 23, 2020 08:28 AM
Government & Economy

UK businesses report deepening hit from renewed Covid-19 clamp-down: CBI

[LONDON] A fall in British business activity deepened after the country began to tighten coronavirus restrictions...

Dec 23, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter followers of US government accounts won't transfer to Biden

[WASHINGTON] Twitter said on Tuesday it would not automatically transfer the millions of followers of official Trump...

Dec 23, 2020 08:23 AM
Consumer

US sues Walmart over opioid crisis

[NEW YORK] The US Justice Department sued Walmart over its role in the opioid crisis on Tuesday, alleging the giant...

Dec 23, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher despite virus, Brexit worries

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened higher on Wednesday despite US stocks trading mostly lower as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for