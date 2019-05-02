You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam, Gabon joint venture gets sustainable certification for oil palm plantation in Africa

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 10:29 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

OLAM International’s joint venture with the Republic of Gabon has received the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification for its Mouila Lot 3 palm plantation in Gabon, the mainboard-listed global food and agri-business said on Thursday.

The 38,363 hectare (ha) plantation is managed by the 60-40 joint venture, Olam Palm Gabon.

Mouila Lot 3 is Olam’s third RSPO-certified plantation, and is the first oil palm plantation in Africa to be developed entirely on grassland, Olam said.

Its total planted area is 18,272 ha, while 18,765 ha of high conservation value is being conserved. The remaining area is infrastructure, including facilities, roads and housing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mouila Lot 3 is expected to make a net positive climate impact by fixing 236,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over 25 years, based on the RSPO GHG (greenhouse gas) calculator, the company said.

Olam said it is on track to achieve RSPO certification for all its plantations in Gabon by 2021.

Supramaniam Ramasamy, Olam’s global head of plantations, said: “This certification is the most recent milestone in our continued progress towards sustainable palm production and sourcing, both on our own plantations and through our third-party supply chain.”

Olam Palm Gabon manages three plantation areas in Gabon with an overall concession area of 144,000 ha. More than 50 per cent of that area is protected as an ecological network of habitats with high conservation value, including forests, wetlands and savannah.

Shares of Olam International were trading at S$1.93 as at 10.09am on Thursday, down five Singapore cents from Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment Q1 profit jumps 47.3% to 150m yuan

No Signboard CEO arrested and on bail in share buyback probe; not charged with any offence

Delong warns of lower Q1 profit on lower selling prices, higher costs

Ayondo full-year loss balloons to 50.2m Swiss francs

Stocks to watch: Centurion Corp, Procurri Corp

Procurri Q1 earnings surge 75% to S$1.8m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Centurion Corp, Procurri Corp

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening