Olam H2 profit rises 15.4% to S$230.8 million

OLAM Group posted a 15.4 per cent rise in net profit to S$230.8 million for its half year ended Dec 31, 2023, from about S$200 million a year ago.

The group attributed the rise to earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) growth and lower exceptional losses, despite an increase in net finance costs of S$156 million.

Despite revenue dropping 10.8 per cent to S$23.6 billion for the period, an 11.9 per cent drop in direct operating expense to S$21.3 billion mainly contributed to the profit rise, based on the agri-food giant’s financials released on Wednesday (Feb 28).

The group highlighted that its sales volume grew 11.8 per cent for the period, and its Ebit was up 19.3 per cent to S$952.3 million with strong growth for both ofi and Olam Agri –15.4 per cent and 67.9 per cent respectively.

Earnings per share stood at S$0.0567 for the half year, up from S$0.0478 the previous year.

The group also announced a share buyback programme for up to a maximum of 5 per cent of total outstanding shares, “within the current mandate and renewal of this mandate at the upcoming annual general meeting in April 2024”.

For the full year, net profit declined by 55.7 per cent to S$278.7 million. This was because operational profit growth was offset by the significant increase of S$401.9 million in net finance costs on higher interest rates; lower owners’ share of profit from Olam Agri due to the sale of the 35.4 per cent stake equivalent to S$177.8 million in minority interests; and higher net exceptional loss of S$179.4 million compared with S$152.4 million in FY2022.

Its board proposed a final dividend of S$0.04 per share, taking the full-year dividend to S$0.07 per share. Payment of the dividend, if approved at the annual general meeting on Apr 25, will be made on May 13 after the record date on May 6.

The counter of Olam closed on Tuesday down 3.2 per cent, or S$0.03, at S$0.90.