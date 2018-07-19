You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam International prices US$100m US debt private placement

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 10:05 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

OLAM International on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Olam Americas Inc (OAI) has successfully priced a US$100 million issuance of 5-year fixed-rate notes via a private placement.

The notes were placed to four investors in the US at a spread of 160 basis points over the 5-year US treasury rate, which translates to a fixed coupon of 4.35 per cent for five years. 

Proceeds from the issue of the notes will be used by OAI and its US affiliates for repayment of existing debt and general corporate purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

bp_acra_190718_53.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening