You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam obtains US$176m term loans to buy agri-commodities from smallholder farmers

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 9:02 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International has obtained US$176 million in term loans to procure agri-commodities from smallholder farmers, and expand its Indonesia cocoa processing facility.

The loans, from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), consist of two tranches. One is a five-year term loan of US$120 million, while the other is a seven-year term loan of US$56 million.

With the proceeds, Olam will procure the agri-commodities from smallholder farmers in Vietnam, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and Uganda, the mainboard-listed group said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

Doing so will help smallholder farmers reach global markets and boost their incomes, said Tomasz Telma, IFC senior director, manufacturing, agribusiness and services.

Said Junichi Yamada, JICA senior vice-president: "We expect sustainable cacao business in Indonesia will be expanded through this loan facility, which we believe will provide stability to smallholder farmers." 

SEE ALSO

Olam Q4 profit more than quadruples on higher earnings, exceptional gains

"Olam has been actively working to build a global, sustainable agri-business, and in Indonesia, considerable efforts have been made to tackle environmental and social issues," he added.

Olam managing director and group chief financial officer Neelamani Muthukumar said the term loans will provide support, stability and reliable access to smallholder farmers, particularly in these challenging times.

Olam shares closed at S$1.45 on Tuesday, up S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

Temasek Trust launches S$10m fund for initiatives that support virus-hit communities

TEMASEK Trust, the philanthropic arm of Singapore sovereign fund Temasek Holdings, has launched a S$10 million fund...

Apr 29, 2020 08:50 AM
Transport

Aviation industry warns of cargo capacity shortfall

[GENEVA] The global aviation industry warned Tuesday of a severe cargo capacity shortage as airlines around the...

Apr 29, 2020 08:46 AM
Consumer

Top US theatre chain pulls Universal films over streaming row

[LOS ANGELES] The leading US movie theatre chain said on Tuesday it will no longer play any Universal Pictures...

Apr 29, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Markets closed on Wednesday for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday...

Apr 29, 2020 08:18 AM
Companies & Markets

FLT renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust after merger

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) has been renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT),...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.