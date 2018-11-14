You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam Q3 profit drops 14.2% to S$20.7m

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 8:30 AM
ann@sph.com.sg

Olam International's office at Marina One, Singapore_preview.jpg
Agri-food business Olam International said third-quarter earnings fell 14.2 per cent to S$20.7 million against a strong year-ago quarter on tough trading conditions in coffee, and lower performance from its peanut business and commodity financial services (CFS).
PHOTO: OLAM INTERNATIONAL

AGRI-FOOD business Olam International said third-quarter earnings fell 14.2 per cent to S$20.7 million against a strong year-ago quarter on tough trading conditions in coffee, and lower performance from its peanut business and commodity financial services (CFS).

Revenue for the three months to end-September climbed 23.6 per cent to S$8.29 billion from S$6.71 billion a year ago.

No dividend was declared for the period under review.

Noting that "Q3 is a seasonally lower quarter" for Olam, its co-founder and group CEO Sunny Verghese said: "We further refined our portfolio and made targeted investments during the year, including into digital initiatives and sustainability solutions, that will position us to capture future growth.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Olam's net gearing improved to 1.38 times at Sept 30, compared to 1.82 times a year ago.

Executive director and group chief operating officer A Shekhar said: “We reduced our gearing and overall net debt with lower finance costs despite higher interest rates, while continuing to diversify our funding sources. Our focus on capital productivity has resulted in delivering S$602.4 million in free cash flow to equity for 9M 2018.”

For the nine months to end-September, Olam saw a 13.6 per cent drop in net profit to S$272.6 million. Revenue rose 15.7 per cent to S$22.02 billion.

Its shares closed up 2.3 per cent at S$1.77 on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

ST Engineering Q3 profit up 5% to S$134.6m

CapitaLand posts 13.6% rise in Q3 profit  to S$362.2m

SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

After Temasek whets appetite for retail bonds, what's next on the menu?

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

nz-capital-021018.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand posts 13.6% rise in Q3 profit  to S$362.2m

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, CapitaLand, SIA, Magnus, Yanlord, UOL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening