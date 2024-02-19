Olam says no evidence of Nigerian unit’s involvement in US$50 billion forex fraud

A REVIEW concluded by Olam Group has turned up no evidence that its Nigerian unit was involved in a multibillion-dollar fraud as reported by media outlets last year.

Two September 2023 articles published online by Daily Nigerian and PrimeBusiness.Africa claimed that the Department of State Services was investigating Olam Nigeria, Olam Group and its subsidiaries for alleged fraud involving over US$50 billion.

They also said Olam allegedly funnelled US$34 billion into the Central Bank of Nigeria through its special purpose vehicles as capital importation at official rates, before round-tripping the foreign exchange by selling to other businesses at parallel market rates.

Responding to these allegations in the same month, Olam said references to the sums of US$50 billion and US$34 billion were “manifestly inaccurate and designed to be misleading”. Its board nonetheless directed the audit and risk committee (ARC) to conduct a review of the matter.

On Monday (Feb 19), Olam said its review was led by an investigation team comprising Olam’s ARC, external counsels and independent external accountants.

Work performed by the team – which was approved by the ARC and Olam’s board during the review – did not identify that Olam Nigeria was involved in any of the specific allegations mentioned in the media reports.

“Olam Nigeria has cooperated fully with the Nigerian authorities and assisted in their enquiry. No charges were brought against Olam Nigeria or any of its officers by the Nigerian authorities,” stated Olam.

The group added that all its businesses in Nigeria “continue to operate normally”.

“Olam regards Nigeria as an important part of its future strategic plan, and it will continue to seek future opportunities to grow its business there. Olam will also continue to further strengthen its governance and compliance in Nigeria.”

Shares of Olam ended S$0.005 or 0.6 per cent higher at S$0.88 last Friday.