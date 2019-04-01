You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam secures world's first digital loan of US$350m

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 8:23 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

OLAM International and its wholly-owned subsidiary Olam Treasury have secured a three-year digital-linked revolving credit facility of US$350 million.

The food and agri-business company said this is the world's first "digital loan" – where the pricing of the facility is linked to Olam's "digital maturity score", thereby supporting Olam in its ongoing efforts towards digital transformation.

The digital maturity score is determined by the Boston Consulting Group using its proprietary "Digital Acceleration Index" methodology which assesses Olam across four criteria, namely: (a) business strategy driven by digital, (b) digitising the core, (c) new digital growth and (d) enablers.

Olam and the participating banks have agreed on annual improvement targets over the course of the facility which, if achieved, would trigger a reduction in the interest rate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Proceeds from the facility will go towards the refinancing of existing loans.

Olam's group chief operating officer A Shekhar said: "This financing can be a good template to drive the agriculture sector's digital transformation, and is another example of Olam's commitment towards our purpose of reimagining global agriculture and food systems."

The seven banks appointed as mandated lead arrangers who will be participating in the facility in equal parts are: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, DBS Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered Bank.

BBVA is the digital coordinator and facility agent.

Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Company signs S$1.4b services agreement with SIA

SGX rejects Renaissance United's application for new share subscription

Keppel acquires stake in electric vehicle battery businesses for US$50m

Green Build back in black with 12.2m yuan profit for FY18

Restructuring does not stop any probe into Hyflux: SIAS chief

StarHub streamlines its 50 entertainment bundles to seven

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
5 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file74cishdrry810hl42ij.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

doc74qc2ol2k531kj215193_doc74cx4asax43f67jscld.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgskyline_0104.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Most PMET layoffs in 2018 were due to restructuring: Josephine Teo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening