You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam to shut sugar trade desk

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

SINGAPORE-based agricultural commodities trading firm Olam International Ltd will shut its sugar trade desk, spokeswoman Nikki Barber said on Tuesday, another sign of pressure on trading houses.

The decision comes after raw and white sugar futures on ICE finished 2018 at their lowest levels since 2008, as a global supply glut led to a second consecutive annual decline.

On Tuesday, March white sugar settled up 60 cents to US$345.40 per tonne, compared with US$390.90 a tonne, a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's not really a shocking statement, only because we know the margins are terrible in sugar," one US trader said.

Olam, which owns two sugar mills in India and crushes more than one million tonnes of sugarcane, is the latest sugar trading company to have scaled back or sold businesses.

In late November, Biosev SA, the sugar and ethanol maker controlled by trading firm Louis Dreyfus Co, hired an investment bank to seek potential buyers for some or all of its plants in Brazil.

Biosev had retained a unit of Dutch bank Rabobank to explore opportunities for its nine production units in Brazil's centre-south region, the country's main sugar producing region, a source told Reuters at the time.

Weeks earlier the company sold the two mills it owned in Brazil's north-east, a less important sugar producing region, for a combined US$70.33 million.

Singapore-based agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd scooped up the sugar trading book of rival Bunge for an undisclosed amount in August.

Olam's share price closed up three Singapore cents, or 1.73 per cent, to end at S$1.76 on Wednesday. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon closes with 99% shares acquired; firm to delist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening