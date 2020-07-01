Olam unit obtains US$375m European revolving credit facility

OLAM Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olam International, has completed the refinancing of its revolving credit facility aggregating US$375 million, the mainboard-listed agri-food giant said on Wednesday.

The facility has a 364-day tenor and is guaranteed by Olam International. The facility agent is KfW IPEX-Bank.

The lenders for the facility are KfW IPEX-Bank, the London branch of Erste Group Bank, the Amsterdam branch of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, the Frankfurt branch of ABC International Bank, the Singapore branch of Bank of Baroda, the Singapore branch of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and AKA Ausfuhrkredit-Gesellschaft.

