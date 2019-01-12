You are here

Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief

David Gerald adds Ms Lum can retain her CEO post, as her skills and experience are still vital
Sias chief David Gerald says a new chairman would bring in a fresh perspective and a different skill-set to Hyflux's restructuring exercise.

SMU's Themin Suwardy doubts one person alone can bring that much change; instead, the Hyflux board, with several long-standing members, should be looked at.

Lawrence Loh of the NUS Business School says Hyflux's current board can provide enough of a counter to Ms Lum when making decisions for now.

WITH beleaguered water treatment firm Hyflux appearing to be on the mend, attention has turned to whether it needs fresh leadership to take it through its mega restructuring.

The Securities Investors Association Singapore (Sias) has urged Hyflux chairman and chief

