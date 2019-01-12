Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WITH beleaguered water treatment firm Hyflux appearing to be on the mend, attention has turned to whether it needs fresh leadership to take it through its mega restructuring.
The Securities Investors Association Singapore (Sias) has urged Hyflux chairman and chief
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg