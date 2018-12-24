You are here

O&M, property veteran Michael Kum becomes Atlantic Navigation's chairman

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 8:39 AM
OFFSHORE chartering and property businessman Michael Kum has become the non-executive chairman of Atlantic Navigation Holdings following his takeover of the company, according to filings with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday.

Mr Kum, who ran offshore chartering business Miclyn Express Offshore before it was sold to private equity and is also the chairman of hotel property group M&L Hospitality, acquired a 50.2 per cent stake in Atlantic Navigation earlier in December via a placement of Atlantic Navigation shares to his investment vehicle Saeed Investment.

Wong Siew Cheong, who was Atlantic Navigation's executive chairman before the latest board recomposition, has been redesignated as an executive director of the board and retain his role as chief executive officer.

The company also appointed Sam Chee Leong as an independent director.

At the same time, executive director for finance Tong Choo Cherng has resigned from the board, but will remain as chief financial officer for the company.

Non-executive director Andrew Waite; his alternate, Jeffrey Ewen; and independent director Eu Lee Koon have also resigned from the board

The company also disclosed that group finance manager Zamirul Hassan Bayezid had ceased to hold that appointment from July 31, 2018 due to family matters.

Trading in Atlantic Navigation's shares is currently suspended because its public float fell below the 10 per cent minimum required by the SGX following the placement of shares to Saeed. Atlantic Navigation and Saeed have said that they intend to restore the public float to maintain the company's listing.

