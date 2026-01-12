‘One of the best years ever’: DBS’ equities head sees buoyant 2026 for Singapore IPOs
Art Karoonyavanich says the bank is involved with ‘quite a number’ of companies that could go public this year
- Art Karoonyavanich, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at DBS, expects the supply of companies looking to list and investor demand to "align well" in 2026. PHOTO: DBS
[SINGAPORE] Initial public offering (IPO) volumes on the Singapore bourse in 2026 could be “substantially much more” than the level set in 2017 – the strongest year for listings in the last decade – said Art Karoonyavanich, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at DBS.
“If you look at 2026, the volume will likely be better – (perhaps) one of the best years ever, in terms of IPO volume for Singapore,” he told The Business Times in a recent interview.
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) raised US$4.4 billion in IPO proceeds from 36 listings in 2017, Bloomberg data indicated, a level that has not been matched in the past decade.
