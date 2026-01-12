The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

‘One of the best years ever’: DBS’ equities head sees buoyant 2026 for Singapore IPOs

Art Karoonyavanich says the bank is involved with ‘quite a number’ of companies that could go public this year

Summarise
Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Jan 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Art Karoonyavanich, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at DBS, expects the supply of companies looking to list and investor demand to "align well" in 2026.
    • Art Karoonyavanich, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at DBS, expects the supply of companies looking to list and investor demand to "align well" in 2026. PHOTO: DBS

    [SINGAPORE] Initial public offering (IPO) volumes on the Singapore bourse in 2026 could be “substantially much more” than the level set in 2017 – the strongest year for listings in the last decade – said Art Karoonyavanich, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at DBS.

    “If you look at 2026, the volume will likely be better – (perhaps) one of the best years ever, in terms of IPO volume for Singapore,” he told The Business Times in a recent interview.

    The Singapore Exchange (SGX) raised US$4.4 billion in IPO proceeds from 36 listings in 2017, Bloomberg data indicated, a level that has not been matched in the past decade.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DBSSingapore equitiesSGXIPOEquity market development programme

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More