‘One of the best years ever’: DBS’ equities head sees buoyant 2026 for Singapore IPOs

Art Karoonyavanich says the bank is involved with ‘quite a number’ of companies that could go public this year

Art Karoonyavanich, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at DBS, expects the supply of companies looking to list and investor demand to "align well" in 2026. PHOTO: DBS

[SINGAPORE] Initial public offering (IPO) volumes on the Singapore bourse in 2026 could be “substantially much more” than the level set in 2017 – the strongest year for listings in the last decade – said Art Karoonyavanich, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at DBS.

“If you look at 2026, the volume will likely be better – (perhaps) one of the best years ever, in terms of IPO volume for Singapore,” he told The Business Times in a recent interview.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) raised US$4.4 billion in IPO proceeds from 36 listings in 2017, Bloomberg data indicated, a level that has not been matched in the past decade.