OpenAI expects compute spend of around US$600 billion through 2030: source

[MEXICO CITY] OpenAI is targeting roughly US$600 billion in total compute spend through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday (Feb 20), as the ChatGPT maker lays groundwork for an initial public offering that could value it at up to US$1 trillion.

OpenAI’s 2025 revenue totalled US$13 billion, beating its US$10 billion projection, while it spent US$8 billion during the year, under its US$9 billion target, the person said.

The development comes as Nvidia closes in on finalising a US$30 billion investment in OpenAI, as part of a fundraising round in which the artificial intelligence startup is seeking more than US$100 billion.

That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about US$830 billion and amount to one of the largest private capital raises on record.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects more than US$280 billion in total revenue by 2030, divided nearly equally across its consumer and enterprise units, according to CNBC, which reported the development earlier.

Altman said last year that OpenAI is committed to spending US$1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources – enough to power roughly 25 million US homes.

Separately, The Information reported that OpenAI told investors the expenses associated with running its AI models, referred to as inference, increased fourfold in 2025, resulting in a fall in its adjusted gross margin to 33 per cent from 40 per cent in 2024. REUTERS