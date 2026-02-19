OpenAI to partner with Tata for AI data centre buildout in India

One pillar of the agreement will be TCS’s development of a 100 megawatt data centre that may be expanded to one gigawatt

At Tata Group, several thousand employees will get access to the enterprise version of ChatGPT. PHOTO: REUTERS

OpenAI is partnering with the Tata Group in India on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including data centre infrastructure that could become one of the largest in the country.

OpenAI, which is in the process of raising more than US$100 billion, will team up with Tata Group and its tech services arm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on efforts to infuse AI throughout its customers’ operations and its own.

One pillar of the agreement will be TCS’s development of a 100 megawatt data centre that may be expanded to one gigawatt. A 1GW data centre typically costs US$35 billion to US$50 billion.

OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman, who is currently in New Delhi for an AI summit, is engaged in a massive construction spree to build data centres in the US and beyond, as he seeks a leading position in AI against rivals such as Alphabet and Anthropic PBC.

OpenAI said that it would invest as much as US$500 billion through a project called Stargate and has expanded that to US$1.4 trillion.

In India, OpenAI and TCS will also team up to build what are known as agentic solutions for specific industries. Such AI services are able to operate autonomously in certain circumstances, limiting the need for human intervention.

TCS, a leading player in providing tech services for corporate customers, will build out its OpenAI offerings globally. They will also work together to provide AI training and resources for Indian youth.

At Tata Group, several thousand employees will get access to the enterprise version of ChatGPT.

OpenAI is close to finalising the first phase of a new funding round that is likely to bring in more than US$100 billion, a record-breaking financing deal that would give the startup additional capital to build out its AI tools. BLOOMBERG