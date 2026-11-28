The case has overshadowed OpenAI’s bid to sell its own devices

OpenAI has denied wrongdoing and has asked a judge to toss out Apple’s lawsuit. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] The trade-secrets fight between OpenAI and Apple is widening, with the artificial intelligence company accusing the iPhone maker of undermining its supplier relationships and using unfair employment agreements to prevent talent from jumping ship.

OpenAI made the allegations in counterclaims against Apple on Friday (Nov 27) in federal court in San Jose, California. The filing also accuses Apple of stealing OpenAI’s trade secrets, transforming the lawsuit Apple brought earlier against OpenAI into a two-way battle over the companies’ intellectual property.

The case has overshadowed OpenAI’s bid to sell its own devices, a move that would put it in competition with the iPhone maker. Former Apple design guru Jony Ive is helping the AI company develop a family of products, starting with what is expected to be a doughnut-shaped smart speaker.

“Apple has responded to OpenAI’s anticipated entry into the hardware market by unlawfully pressuring vendors not to work with OpenAI and using expansive employment restraints to limit OpenAI’s access to talented engineers,” OpenAI said in the filing.

“Apple’s power over suppliers and engineers cannot lawfully be used to exclude competing purchasers and employers from the market.”

Apple in July sued OpenAI and Tang Tan, the AI company’s chief hardware officer, alleging the ChatGPT maker orchestrated a campaign to steal trade secrets via job candidates and hires from Apple. The companies earlier collaborated to integrate ChatGPT directly into iPhone, iPad and Mac software, only to see that relationship cool more recently.

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Apple argued that its lawsuit includes extensive evidence that OpenAI employees used a stolen Apple-issued laptop to access its information and exploited a rare, previously unknown authentication bug to access the iPhone maker’s shared network. Apple also claims OpenAI asked job candidates still working for Apple to bring “actual parts” from Apple to interviews.

Apple said OpenAI’s counterclaims are a transparent attempt to distract from the substance of the phone maker’s lawsuit, “in which OpenAI has already been ordered to stop using Apple’s confidential information”.

“This case is about OpenAI employees deliberately stealing, accessing, and using Apple’s secret and confidential information regarding our unreleased technologies, processes and products – not about inadvertent retention of Apple information,” the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement.

OpenAI also alleged Apple unfairly pressures industry suppliers to “identify their OpenAI projects and the names, locations and assignments of workers with Apple experience”.

Apple then seeks to exclude workers with OpenAI experience from doing further work for the iPhone maker, effectively discouraging suppliers from committing workers to OpenAI projects, according to the filing.

Another industry supplier that provides specialist finishing services moved its manufacturing work for OpenAI products to the night shift to avoid overlapping with work for Apple, increasing costs for OpenAI, according to the filing. The supplier did so under pressure from Apple, OpenAI said.

“Suppliers have expressed fear of losing Apple business and have moved or rescheduled meetings with OpenAI to avoid Apple seeing them,” according to OpenAI’s counterclaims. “Other suppliers have told OpenAI personnel that they must be cautious about devoting staff, production resources or managerial attention to OpenAI.”

OpenAI has denied wrongdoing and has asked a judge to toss out Apple’s lawsuit. In October, OpenAI voluntarily agreed not to use trade secrets that Apple claims were stolen when a judge said he was likely to issue an order to that effect.

OpenAI alleged in its counterclaims that a former employee – who had left Apple for OpenAI but later returned to Apple – had sent “over a hundred highly confidential files” about at least one unreleased OpenAI device to personal accounts. The files included images of unreleased hardware, engineering and manufacturing data and supplier information, OpenAI said.

In response, Apple said it has policies in place to prevent the use of confidential information from former employers and that it found no evidence to substantiate OpenAI’s claims.

The new counterclaims also accuse Apple of using unfair employment agreements to prevent its engineers from leaving for OpenAI. The AI company is challenging provisions that bar former Apple employees from soliciting or recruiting Apple workers for one year.

OpenAI argued that Apple’s intellectual property agreements, or IPAs, which employees must sign, use an overly broad definition of the company’s private information.

The agreements essentially cover all non-public information that employees learn from the iPhone maker, even if it isn’t a trade secret, unfairly restricting former employees’ professional skills and putting them at risk of being sued, OpenAI says.

Apple’s lawsuit names a former iPhone engineer, Chang Liu, who joined OpenAI in January. Apple claims he accessed confidential hardware-related files over a period of several weeks, while developing devices for OpenAI, after discovering an authentication bug that allowed him to tap into Apple’s information. BLOOMBERG