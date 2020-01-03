You are here

Operations not affected by Australia fires: Olam

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 7:38 PM
THE widespread fires in Australia have not affected the operations of Olam International, the agri-food giant told The Business Times in response to queries on Friday.

"Our operations have not been impacted as they are not located near the affected areas," said the firm. "Most importantly, our employees are safe as well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and prioritise the safety of our staff."

Olam has been operating in Australia since 2007, with an integrated supply chain for cotton, almonds, pulses, cocoa and dairy and "a particularly strong footprint in the eastern states of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria", according to its corporate website.

Record temperatures and drought have fuelled massive wildfires across Australia since November, with New South Wales seeing the most widespread damage.

