Osim marks 40 years in grand style

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
LIFESTYLE products group Osim Intenational held its 40th anniversary on Wednesday at a glitzy gala dinner held at Shangri-La Singapore. Founder Ron Sim hosted about 600 guests, including Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, business leaders and associates. Osim, which is best known for its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg