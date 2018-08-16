Oslo Stock Exchange moves again to delist Emas Offshore

THE Oslo Stock Exchange has passed a resolution to delist EMAS Offshore with effect from Sept 28, the offshore gas and oil services provider said in a filing on Thursday.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway made the decision on Aug 15, and Emas has three weeks from that date to appeal. The company is seeking legal advice and will provide further updates when there are material developments.

This is the stock exchange's second attempt to delist Emas this year, after it passed the first resolution in February. The company succeeded in appealing against it in April.

A unit of Ezra Holdings, Emas is dual-listed in Singapore and Norway. Trading of Emas shares on the Singapore Exchange has been suspended since March last year.