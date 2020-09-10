You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ossia International clarifies dividend announcement error; should be 0.9 S cent

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 8:45 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

OSSIA International Limited clarified on Thursday that its first and final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2020 should have been 0.9 Singapore cent, instead of 90 cents.

The mistake in the Wednesday night announcement was a typo error, the retailer said.

Ossia's share price surged after the dividend announcement, jumping 78.79 per cent or 7.8 cents to S$0.177 on Thursday morning before Ossia called for a trading halt at 11.20am.

The company requested for the trading halt to be lifted after it issued the clarification on Thursday night.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

GSH prices S$30m two-year notes at 5.2%

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Darco minorities say Wang Zhi is 'unfit' to sit on board

Ascendas Reit to redeem S$300m 4.75% perps on first call date

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 08:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

LIEW Mun Leong has stepped down from his public-service and business roles at the Changi Airport Group (CAG),...

Sep 10, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

SEMICONDUCTOR play AEM Holdings revised its FY2020 revenue guidance upwards on Thursday to between S$480 million and...

Sep 10, 2020 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

GSH prices S$30m two-year notes at 5.2%

GSH Corporation has priced its S$30 million two-year notes at a fixed annual interest rate of 5.20 per cent, it said...

Sep 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 10, 2020 06:24 PM
Technology

ByteDance is poised to miss US deadline for TikTok sale

[WASHINGTON] ByteDance is increasingly likely to miss a Trump administration deadline for the sale of its TikTok US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.