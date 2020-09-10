Ossia International clarifies dividend announcement error; should be 0.9 S cent

OSSIA International Limited clarified on Thursday that its first and final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2020 should have been 0.9 Singapore cent, instead of 90 cents.

The mistake in the Wednesday night announcement was a typo error, the retailer said.

Ossia's share price surged after the dividend announcement, jumping 78.79 per cent or 7.8 cents to S$0.177 on Thursday morning before Ossia called for a trading halt at 11.20am.

The company requested for the trading halt to be lifted after it issued the clarification on Thursday night.