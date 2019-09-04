You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 9:06 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE trust scheme of arrangement for the merger of OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (C-Reit) and OUE Hospitality Trust (H-Trust) on Wednesday morning became effective and binding.

This follows the approval from holders of both trusts on Aug 14 as well as the High Court’s sanction of the trust scheme last month.

H-Trust stapled securityholders will receive payment of the scheme consideration – 4.075 Singapore cents in cash and 1.3583 new C-Reit units per stapled security – by Sept 9.

Following that, the H-Trust stapled securities will be delisted on Sept 17. Their last day of trading was on Aug 30.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The merger will create one of the largest diversified Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits), with total assets of about S$6.9 billion.

Post-merger, the portfolio of the enlarged entity will comprise seven properties across the office, retail and hospitality sectors.

These include commercial properties OUE Bayfront, One Raffles Place, OUE Downtown Office and high-end retail mall Mandarin Gallery in Singapore, as well as Lippo Plaza in Shanghai, and two hotels – Mandarin Orchard Singapore and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

The investment mandate of the enlarged Reit has also been broadened, to span commercial, hospitality and integrated developments. This will give the manager greater flexibility to grow the enlarged Reit’s portfolio.

After the completion of the merger, the market capitalisation and free float of the enlarged Reit will increase significantly to around S$2.9 billion and S$1.1 billion, respectively.

This makes it one of the largest S-Reits and is expected to drive higher trading liquidity, which could potentially lead to a positive rerating and a wider investor base, the managers of both C-Reit and H-Trust said in a media statement.

The enlarged entity’s larger capital base and greater debt headroom will also increase its funding capacity to some S$1 billion, allowing it to undertake larger transactions and asset enhancement initiatives with greater ease and speed.

Units of OUE C-Reit closed flat at S$0.52 on Tuesday.

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

Sep 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: China Jinjiang Environment, Cache Logistics Trust, Bonvests, Nordic Group

BT_20190904_CCSHOPEE4_3882324.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Shopee pumping more into user engagement and services for sellers

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore on track to hit 2025 cheque-free target

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly