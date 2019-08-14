OUE C-Reit unitholders approve merger; OUE H-Trust to hold EGM at 3pm on Wednesday

UNITHOLDERS of OUE Commercial Reit (C-Reit) on Wednesday approved the trust’s proposed merger with OUE Hospitality Trust (H-Trust), while stapled securityholders of H-Trust are set to vote on the deal later in the afternoon.

C-Reit unitholders gave the green light on all resolutions pertaining to the merger, during the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in the morning.

The resolution on the merger was approved with 95.69 per cent of the total number of valid votes cast, the Reit manager announced during the midday break.

Meanwhile, the resolution on the proposed allotment and issuance of new C-Reit units to stapled securityholders of H-Trust as part of the consideration for the merger, was approved with 95.85 per cent of valid votes cast.

As for H-Trust, its EGM and trust scheme meeting will take place at Mandarin Orchard Singapore at 3pm on Wednesday.

In the morning before the market opened, C-Reit, H-Trust and their parent company OUE Limited all called for immediate trading halts, pending the release of announcements on both EGMs’ results.

Under the proposed scheme, OUE C-Reit will acquire OUE H-Trust by paying the latter’s holders, for every H-Trust stapled security held, 4.075 Singapore cents in cash plus 1.3583 new OUE C-Reit units.

This translates to a deal valuation of S$1.49 billion in total, with S$74.6 million to be paid in cash and the balance paid via the issue of 2.5 billion new C-Reit units to H-Trust holders at S$0.57 per C-Reit unit.

Last month, the independent financial advisers (IFAs) advised the directors of both trusts to recommend unitholders vote in favour of the merger at the EGMs.

Deloitte & Touche, the IFA for C-Reit, said the merger is based on normal commercial terms and will not be prejudicial to the interests of C-Reit and its minority unitholders.

Meanwhile, ANZ, the IFA for H-Trust, called the terms of the trust scheme "fair and reasonable" based on the scheme consideration and consideration unit price as at June 25.

Directors of H-Trust thus recommended stapled securityholders vote in favour of the trust deeds amendment resolutions at the upcoming EGM, and the trust scheme resolution at the trust scheme meeting.

If the merger goes through, OUE Limited and its related corporations will continue to hold a 48.4 per cent stake in the enlarged Reit. This is inclusive of the interests held by OUE Limited, OUE Realty and Golden Concord Asia Limited.

The merged entity is said to be one of Singapore's largest Reits by assets, with seven properties under its umbrella: four from C-Reit — OUE Bayfront, One Raffles Place, OUE Downtown Office, Lippo Plaza, and three from H-Trust — Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Mandarin Gallery and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

Shares of OUE Limited ended trading at S$1.47 on Tuesday, down three cents from Thursday’s close. Units of OUE C-Reit closed down 0.5 cent at S$0.53 on Tuesday while stapled securities of OUE H-Trust ended flat at S$0.73.