OUE C-Reit's Q3 DPU slides on lower revenue, higher interest expenses

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LOWER revenue and higher interest expenses dampened results for OUE Commercial Reit (OUE C-Reit) for its third quarter ended Sept 30.
Distribution per unit slid to 0.55 Singapore cent from 0.62 Singapore cent in the previous year. The latter was restated to include the 1.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg