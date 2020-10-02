OUE chief financial officer to step down on Nov 4

OUE Limited's chief financial officer Ivan Lim will be stepping down from his role, with effect from Nov 4, to pursue other professional interests, the property developer said on Thursday night.

Vice-president of finance Cindy Teo has been promoted to senior vice-president of finance. She will take over Mr Lim's responsibilities, OUE said in a bourse filing.

Mr Lim's responsibilities include financial reporting, budgeting, capital management, tax and investor relations for OUE and its group of companies.

Shares of mainboard-listed OUE closed flat at S$1.18 on Thursday.