You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE closes Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after two staff contract Covid-19

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 2:59 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CROWNE Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Jan 8 to Jan 21, after two staff members of the hotel tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precautionary measure, the hotel has stopped accepting new guests and is progressively checking out all existing guests, it said in a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 02:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse expects higher costs from US case to push it to Q4 loss

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse on Friday said it expects to book a net loss for its fourth quarter after increasing its...

Jan 8, 2021 02:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold slips as rising yields, stronger dollar weigh

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Friday as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed, although hopes for additional stimulus...

Jan 8, 2021 02:30 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 2.3%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 2.3 per cent on Friday, extending Wall Street rallies, with...

Jan 8, 2021 02:29 PM
Garage

Venture capital hits record high in US in 2020 despite pandemic

[SAN FRANCISCO] Venture capital backed companies in the United States raised nearly US$130 billion last year,...

Jan 8, 2021 02:25 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares notch best week in 2 months on broader global rally

[SYDNEY] Australian shares notched their best week since mid-November, tracking a broader global rally as investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

Las Vegas Sands CEO takes leave for cancer treatment

Intel woes provide timely lesson for Samsung

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for