OUE closes Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after two staff contract Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
CROWNE Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Jan 8 to Jan 21, after two staff members of the hotel tested positive for Covid-19.
As a precautionary measure, the hotel has stopped accepting new guests and is progressively checking out all existing guests, it said in a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes