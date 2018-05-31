OUE executive chairman Stephen Riady to be SIAS patron

From left: Stephen Riady, Tony Tan Keng Yam and David Gerald. Mr Riady, the executive chairman of OUE, will become a patron of the SIAS with effect from June 1.

STEPHEN Riady, the executive chairman of property group OUE, will become a patron of the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) with effect from June 1.

The appointment is honorary with no executive functions. Tony Tan Keng Yam, the former president of Singapore, became the first chief patron of the shareholder watchdog group in October 2017.

"Dr Riady has supported SIAS investor education programmes and he has the heart to promote knowledge in our investor community," said SIAS founder and chief executive David Gerald.

Mr Riady said SIAS plays an "invaluable" role in Singapore's investment community.

"For many years, it has advocated positive engagement between listed companies and retail investors, and actively promoted investor education and fair corporate governance practices," he added.