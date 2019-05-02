You are here

OUE H-Trust posts 6.3% fall in Q1 DPS to 1.18 Singapore cents

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 7:11 PM
OUE Hospitality Trust (OUE H-Trust) will pay out 1.18 Singapore cents in distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the first quarter, down 6.3 per cent on the year before.

Net property income was down by 2.2 per cent to S$27.7 million for the three months to March 31, the manager reported in unaudited financial statements on Thursday.

Gross revenue declined by 3 per cent to S$31.7 million, dragged down by lower master lease income from Mandarin Orchard Singapore, which was thrust into the spotlight in late-2018 when a string of severe food poisoning incidents forced the hotel's main ballroom to close.

The hotel "recorded lower food and beverage sales due to lower banquet sales following the suspension of services of the Grand Mandarin Ballroom and its attached kitchen, which was partially mitigated by compensation received", said the manager.

It added that other food and beverage outlets at the hotel also reported lower sales.

OUE H-Trust, a stapled group comprising OUE Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE H-Reit) and the dormant OUE Hospitality Business Trust, is angling for a merger with OUE Commercial Reit, with plans for the move first announced on Apr 8.

The group was let down by its hospitality segment, which forms the bulk of the portfolio.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) at the 1,077-room Mandarin Orchard was down to S$211 from S$232 before on lower average room rates and lower corporate and wholesale demand.

Master lease income for both hotels is pegged to a share of the operating revenue and profit, subject to minimum rent, with the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel contributing only minimum rent to OUE H-Trust because its master lease income fell below the minimum rent.

The 563-room Crowne Plaza's RevPAR ticked up to S$185 against S$184 in the year prior.

Meanwhile, OUE H-Trust's retail segment, which pulls rental and other income from the Mandarin Gallery mall in Orchard Road, next to the Mandarin Orchard, posted mild increases in its contributions to turnover and net income, with help from higher average occupancy.

Earnings per stapled security slipped to 0.94 Singapore cent apiece from 1.07 Singapore cents before.

OUE H-Trust closed at S$0.72 on Thursday, up half a cent or 0.7 per cent, before the results were announced.

