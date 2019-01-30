OUE Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS up 0.8% to 1.28 Singapore cents

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OUE Hospitality Trust's (OUE H-Trust) distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 rose to 1.28 Singapore cents, up 0.8 per cent from 1.27 cents.
The increase was due to lower interest expense and higher contribution from the retail segment
