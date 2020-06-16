You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE in talks with potential buyer for US Bank Tower

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 10:42 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED property group OUE is in talks for a potential sale of US Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the board disclosed in a bourse filing late on Tuesday.

OUE is now in “non-binding exploratory discussions” with a possible institutional buyer, said the update. Marketing of the property (primarily in the United States) started in January 2019.

But the board told shareholders that, while negotiations are now underway, there is no assurance that these talks will lead to a definitive or binding agreement.

“The company will make an appropriate announcement in the event of entry into any definitive agreement in relation to the proposed sale,” the board said.

OUE noted in a business update in mid-May that global public-health policies taken to contain the deadly novel coronavirus had had a negative near-term financial impact.

SEE ALSO

OUE Q3 profit surges to S$124.1m on non-cash gain from merging of Reits

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have included a shutdown of most of the tenants’ offices in US Bank Tower, which OUE bought for US$367.5 million in 2013.

OUE shares closed up by S$0.03, or 2.61 per cent, at S$1.18 on Tuesday, before the news.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Ezion subsidiaries' winding-up hearings pushed back again

PEC to buy remaining 40% stake in Chinese subsidiary for 37.5 million yuan

Bukit Sembawang Estates blames pandemic for serviced-apartment impairment loss

Southern Alliance Mining to raise funds in Catalist listing

Swiber Holdings' judicial managers ask for six-month extension

Hyflux appoints new lead independent director

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

US economic recovery hinges on virus being under control, Fed's Powell says

[WASHINGTON] A full US economic recovery will not occur until the American people are sure that the novel...

Jun 16, 2020 09:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion subsidiaries' winding-up hearings pushed back again

HIGH Court hearings for the winding-up applications against two Ezion Holdings subsidiaries have been adjourned to...

Jun 16, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Dow opens up 3.2% as stocks surge on higher retail sales

[NEW YORK[] US stocks surged early Tuesday after data showed a jump in retail sales in May and as a clinical trial...

Jun 16, 2020 09:35 PM
Government & Economy

China's Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials, CNBG says

[BEIJING] China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered...

Jun 16, 2020 09:28 PM
Garage

Electronics marketplace Reebelo raises seed funding from June Fund and Antler

REEBELO, which operates a marketplace for used electronics, has raised a seven-figure sum for its seed funding round...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.