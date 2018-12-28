You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare gains court OK to continue suit against Crest funds

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 8:05 AM
UPDATED Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 9:55 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SL_lippo healthcare_281218_16.jpg
OUE Lippo Healthcare said on Thursday night that the hearing for the Crest entities' civil appeal has been fixed for a date between Aug 5 and 23 next year before the Court of Appeal.
PHOTO: OUE Lippo Healthcare

OUE Lippo Healthcare said on Thursday night that its legal attempt to avoid the sale of a unit will continue after the High Court dismissed an attempt to block the suit.

The healthcare property subsidiary of OUE also announced that the Court of Appeal will hear an appeal from entities related to Crest Capital Asia against a High Court decision that avoided certain claims by the Crest entities on OUE Lippo Healthcare. The appeal hearings will take place between Aug 5 and Aug 23 next year. OUE Lippo Healthcare said earlier this year that the High Court had declared that a standby facility and its related contracts and transactions were avoided and that OUE Lippo Healthcare owed no contractual liability or obligation to Crest.

The disputes stem from 2016, when fund manager Crest Capital appointed receivers over the shares of three subsidiaries of OUE Lippo Healthcare, which was then called International Healthway Corp, after sending them notices of default.

In 2017, OUE Lippo Healthcare filed a suit against the Crest entities and the receivers, seeking to avoid the receivers' sale of IHC Medical Re to the Crest entities on the basis of bad faith. The Crest entities in September this year applied to the Court to strike out OUE Lippo Healthcare's suit. On Dec 24, the Court dismissed that striking out application, allowing OUE Lippo Healthcare's suit to continue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Creative queried on share price fall

Activist fund Argyle asks Toshiba to exit TEC business

Most SE Asia markets end higher following Wall Street's rally

High chicken prices boost CP Indonesia shares

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening